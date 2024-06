Is Apple Stock a Buy Now?

Investors in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have experienced anxious times recently. The company was feared to have fallen behind in the AI race due to the lack of groundbreaking AI initiatives like those announced by its "Magnificent Seven" peers. Moreover, after the company's strong, five-year run, some may believe Apple is overvalued. Even Warren Buffett sold a significant 13% chunk of his stake in the iPhone giant during the first quarter. However, Apple stock recently surged back to all-time highs after what appears to be a successful AI-oriented event this week. But do the new announcements make Apple a buy right now?Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a bit of a buzzword recently, with cloud-infrastructure giants spending incredible amounts of money on graphics processing units (GPUs) to build out their own capabilities.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel