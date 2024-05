Is Apple Stock Headed to $250? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

It's been a tough year for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors. The company posted year-over-year sales declines for four consecutive quarters before finally returning to positive growth. Lackluster sales and fears about the iPhone's fading relevance in China have some investors fearing the worst.One Wall Street analyst believes investors are missing the forest for the trees.Wedbush analyst Dan Ives reaffirmed his price target of $250 on Apple while maintaining an outperform (buy) rating on the stock. This suggests a potential upside of roughly 47% over the coming year, compared to Tuesday's closing price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel