Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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20.03.2026 09:25:00

Is Apple Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?

Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) market cap is more than $3.7 trillion, making it the second most valuable business on the planet. On its ascent, it has made early investors lots of money. Shares have skyrocketed nearly 11,000% in the past two decades (as of March 16). All it took was $9,500 in starting capital to reach $1 million today.Perhaps you're thinking about what Apple can do in the future. Is this consumer discretionary stock your ticket to becoming a millionaire?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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