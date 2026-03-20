Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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20.03.2026 09:25:00
Is Apple Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) market cap is more than $3.7 trillion, making it the second most valuable business on the planet. On its ascent, it has made early investors lots of money. Shares have skyrocketed nearly 11,000% in the past two decades (as of March 16). All it took was $9,500 in starting capital to reach $1 million today.Perhaps you're thinking about what Apple can do in the future. Is this consumer discretionary stock your ticket to becoming a millionaire?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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