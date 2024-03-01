01.03.2024 12:30:00

Is Apple the Best "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy Right Now?

The "Magnificent Seven" are some of the most dominant businesses in the world. As a result, their shares, which have soared in price in recent times, are in many investors' portfolios.At its current market cap of $2.8 trillion, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) doesn't need an introduction. The maker of popular hardware and software products is a financially lucrative enterprise. And its stock has climbed 316% in the last five years, crushing the returns of the Nasdaq Composite index. Apple is also Berkshire Hathaway's largest equity position by far. But is it the best Magnificent Seven stock to buy right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten