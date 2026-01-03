Applied Aktie
WKN DE: A0JDDR / ISIN: JP3122630001
03.01.2026 20:45:00
Is Applied Digital Stock a Buy Now?
Data centers are arguably the hottest growth trend right now. Companies are spending tens of billions, if not hundreds of billions, of dollars to build data centers and populate them with chips and other hardware to train and operate artificial intelligence (AI) models.Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is riding the wave. The data center specialist's growth has taken off since its pivot from blockchain to AI workloads. The stock is up by 1,200% since the beginning of 2023. Analysts expect another banner year for the company in 2026, with current estimates predicting $552 million in revenue, a substantial 86% increase from its full-year 2025 estimate of $297 million.Should investors buy the stock now? Here is what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
