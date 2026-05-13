AppLovin Aktie
WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080
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13.05.2026 14:30:00
Is AppLovin Stock a Buy as Revenue Continues to Surge?
Outside of the infrastructure space, one of the biggest artificial intelligence (AI) winners has been AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP). The adtech platform has driven tremendous growth since the introduction of its Axon 2.0 engine in 2023, and that growth has shown no signs of letting up when the company recently reported its first-quarter results after the bell on May 6.Despite its continued strong operational performance, the stock is still down around 25% year to date. However, it is up 40% over the past year and up more than 750% over the past five years.Let's take a closer look at its Q1 results and prospects to see if the stock is a buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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