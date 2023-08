Is Aptos the New Way to Play the AI Boom?

Investors in layer-1 blockchain project Aptos (CRYPTO: APT) are seeing big gains in today's session. Over the past 24 hours, Aptos' APT token has surged 12.4% as of 3 p.m. ET.This move follows an announced partnership between Aptos Labs and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) aimed at developing blockchain-based AI tools. With artificial intelligence all the rage, and blockchain technology still viewed by many as a potentially disruptive force in more traditional technology and finance settings, this deal has raised plenty of eyebrows today. The fundamental building blocks of most of the cryptocurrency sector is blockchain technology. Distributed ledgers, run by a decentralized web of computers, aim to provide the foundation for a range of new applications to be built free of government interference and regulation. That's the idea, anyhow, and governments around the world are taking direct aim at this view.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel