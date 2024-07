Is Archer Aviation a Millionaire Maker?

If you are looking for the next big idea that could change the world, then Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) might just pop up on your radar screen. While the company isn't actually working on technology that is revolutionary per se, it is trying to do something that could change the lives of a lot of people in a very positive way.But here's what you need to know about Archer Aviation before you go in thinking it is a no-brainer millionaire maker.Without getting too deep into the weeds, Archer Aviation is building a small airplane that can land and take off vertically. The hope is that the company's planes could be used as air taxis, ferrying people across short distances very quickly. That's notable because more and more people are living in large cities, where congestion is a constant headache. For a few extra dollars, customers could jump into an Archer Aviation aircraft and simply bypass the streets.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool