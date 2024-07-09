|
09.07.2024 16:15:00
Is Archer Aviation a Millionaire Maker?
If you are looking for the next big idea that could change the world, then Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) might just pop up on your radar screen. While the company isn't actually working on technology that is revolutionary per se, it is trying to do something that could change the lives of a lot of people in a very positive way.But here's what you need to know about Archer Aviation before you go in thinking it is a no-brainer millionaire maker.Without getting too deep into the weeds, Archer Aviation is building a small airplane that can land and take off vertically. The hope is that the company's planes could be used as air taxis, ferrying people across short distances very quickly. That's notable because more and more people are living in large cities, where congestion is a constant headache. For a few extra dollars, customers could jump into an Archer Aviation aircraft and simply bypass the streets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Archer Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Archer Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf morgige US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen höher -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Märkte in Fernost schließlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch etwas fester, der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich ebenfalls auf positivem Terrain. Die US-Börsen befinden sich weiter auf Rekordfahrt. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.