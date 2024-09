Is Archer Aviation a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Picture this: You're stuck in endless traffic, taking what feels like an eternity to reach your destination. Now, imagine pulling off the highway, parking your car, and summoning an Uber -- but the vehicle that arrives is not a car, but a drone-like aircraft that swiftly whisks you away to your destination.Such futuristic flying taxis, also referred to as electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, have been developed and are currently being tested -- and could come to a city near you soon. Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), with its cutting-edge Midnight aircraft, is among the companies pioneering this innovative mode of transportation.The company is making significant progress, and it eagerly anticipates regulatory approval to proceed with commercial operations. This development has sparked excitement about the future of transportation, and investors may be wondering: Could buying Archer Aviation today eventually make me a millionaire?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool