16.05.2024 08:38:00
Is Archer Aviation Stock a Buy?
Flying taxis could transform transportation as we know it, and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is one company looking to bring it to the masses. The company develops electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), flying vehicles that can take off, land, and hover vertically like a helicopter. Unlike helicopters, though, eVTOLs use electric motors for a more efficient method of transportation that is also significantly quieter, making them an ideal candidate for urban transportation.Archer is well-positioned in an industry that could explode in growth over the next few decades. However, it faces an uphill climb as it scales up its manufacturing and commercial operations, making it riskier than your regular stock. If you're thinking of buying Archer Aviation today, consider the following first.Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation are two companies leading the charge in developing eVTOL technology, and have taken significant steps toward achieving FAA certficiation. Archer Aviation's flagship eVTOL, Midnight, has made huge strides, obtaining its Special Airworthiness Certification from the FAA, which cleared the path for test flight operations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
