|
11.02.2024 17:01:00
Is Archer Aviation Stock a Buy Now?
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is one of a small number of publicly tradable U.S. companies that develop electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. These are more commonly known as flying cars or air taxis. It requires a great deal of vision and, like it or not, capital to get this type of business off the ground.It would be disingenuous to claim that Archer Aviation's financial position is perfect. Yet, improvement should be the name of the game if you're an eVTOL company watcher and/or investor. Otherwise, if you're too strict with your financial criteria, you'll never get to invest in Archer Aviation or any other air-taxi provider.Unfortunately for Archer Aviation's stakeholders, the stock went into free fall in January. This could be more of an opportunity than a problem, though, if Archer Aviation successfully advances and commercializes both its air taxis and the infrastructure needed to make this type of technology viable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aviation Holdings Group Inc mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Aviation Holdings Group Inc mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.