Aviation Holdings Group Aktie

Aviation Holdings Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)
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12.06.2026 15:30:00

Is Archer Aviation Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?

Like beeswax melting from Icarus's wings, enthusiasm for Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) has softened over the last six months, plunging the stock nearer and nearer to all-time lows.As the Sun was to Icarus, many lofty goals have burned Wall Street's optimism away. FAA Type Certification for Archer's Midnight aircraft is still a year or two out, and its fleet of aircraft -- once predicted to reach the thousands by now -- can as of yet be counted on one hand. The company is burning cash, and unlike rival Joby Aviation, it still hasn't demonstrated its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) craft in a piloted flight, only remote-controlled versions.To top it off, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest dumped about 2.2 million Archer Aviation shares last week from several of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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