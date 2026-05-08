Arista Networks Aktie
WKN DE: A40V33 / ISIN: US0404132054
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08.05.2026 19:45:00
Is Arista Networks Stock a Buy on the Dip?
Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) got slammed earlier this week after the networking company reported strong first-quarter results, but warned that supply constraints could affect revenue growth and gross margins moving the rest of the year and into 2027. The stock is still up about about 7.6% on the year and more than 55% over the past year, as of this writing.Let's dig into Arista's results and guidance to see if this recent dip is a good opportunity to buy the stock.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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