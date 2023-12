Is ARK Innovation ETF a Top Buy Ahead of 2024?

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most followed stock pickers on Wall Street. Her appeal centers around the theme-based investing strategy of ARK Invest's family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Namely, these funds aim to invest in companies developing disruptive technologies across a wide variety of industries, such as information technology, transportation, and human medicine, to name a few.In 2023, Wood's disruptive tech thesis has led her flagship fund ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) to dramatically outperform the S&P 500, along with most of its peers in the growth ETF category.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel