Is Ark Invest's Price Target for Roku Still Realistic?

Investors may remember when Cathie Wood's Ark Invest forecast an ambitious 2026 price target for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) of $605 per share. Although Roku briefly rose above $490 per share at the height of the 2021 bull market, it now sells at a small fraction of that price and has often struggled to hold on to its gains.Roku stock fell again after reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings for 2023. With the shares trading in the $70-per-share range and the end of 2026 less than three years away, should investors consider the goal realistic?First, investors should remember that $605 per share is the base case. The report also included a bear case, giving the stock a 25% chance of reaching the bear price target of $100 per share.