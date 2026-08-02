Bullish Aktie
WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204
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02.08.2026 21:15:00
Is Arm Holdings Stock a Buy on the Bullish CPU Outlook?
It's been a rollercoaster ride for Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) shares this year. The stock has more than doubled in 2026, although it is off nearly 50% from its spring highs. More recently, the company got a lift on solid fiscal first-quarter earnings and upbeat commentary about its data center central processing unit (CPU) opportunity.Despite the company's CPU opportunity, I wouldn't be chasing the stock. Let's dig into the U.K.-based company's recent results and prospects to see why I feel this way.Arm shocked investors earlier this year when it announced that it would make its own physical chips for the first time ever, given the huge opportunity it sees in server CPUs. The company has long been a leading provider of intellectual property (IP) to the semiconductor industry, but it's never developed its own chips.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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