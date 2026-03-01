Arrow Electronics Aktie
WKN: 855225 / ISIN: US0427351004
01.03.2026 05:50:35
Is Arrow Electronics Stock a Buy or Sell After a Vice President Dumped Over 4,000 Shares?
Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude, senior vice president, chief legal officer, and secretary at Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), reported the exercise of 4,078 stock options with immediate sale of the resulting shares for a total value of $652,480 on Feb. 23, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($160.00); post-transaction value based on Feb. 23, 2026 market close price as reflected in the Form 4 calculations.* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 23, 2026 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
