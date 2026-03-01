Arrow Electronics Aktie

Arrow Electronics

WKN: 855225 / ISIN: US0427351004

01.03.2026 05:50:35

Is Arrow Electronics Stock a Buy or Sell After a Vice President Dumped Over 4,000 Shares?

Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude, senior vice president, chief legal officer, and secretary at Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), reported the exercise of 4,078 stock options with immediate sale of the resulting shares for a total value of $652,480 on Feb. 23, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($160.00); post-transaction value based on Feb. 23, 2026 market close price as reflected in the Form 4 calculations.* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 23, 2026 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
