|
16.03.2023 13:05:00
Is Artificial Intelligence the Next Frontier for This Crypto?
While it hasn't been getting a lot of attention from investors, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has been on a roll of late. It's now up 35% for the year, and has been keeping pace with market stalwarts such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which is up 40% for the year. Moreover, the metrics typically used to value Cardano -- such as Total Value Locked (TVL) -- are also trending up, a sign the blockchain's recent push into decentralized finance (DeFi) might be paying off.But a potentially really exciting area of growth for Cardano is still being overlooked by investors. Ever so quietly, Cardano appears to be making a push into artificial intelligence (AI), and this could give it a huge competitive advantage against other blockchain networks that have yet to embrace the future of blockchain-based AI. A new move into AI, of course, would support a much higher valuation for Cardano.The key to Cardano's push into AI is SingularityNET (CRYPTO: AGIX), which is one of the standout AI crypto tokens of the year. SingularityNET is up nearly 1,000% for the year, and has galvanized investor attention thanks in large part to its track record of groundbreaking AI projects, such as the AI-powered humanoid robot Sophia. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Frontier Inc. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Frontier Inc. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verlieren letztendlich -- Asiens Börsen erholen sich zum Wochenschluss
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Auch der DAX bewegte sich schlussendlich auf negativem Terrain. Die Wall Street bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag zulegen.