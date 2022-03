Is Asana a Broken Company or Just a Broken Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of productivity software company Asana (NYSE: ASAN) have fallen 71% since hitting their all-time high late in 2021. The rapid drop in shares has coincided with a drop in tech and growth stocks generally, which are falling as investors adjust post-pandemic expectations and the expectation for higher interest rates. These macro factors have hurt shares, but the business has been performing extremely well. The question now is around how Asana should be trading off growth for cash flow to fund the business on its own.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading