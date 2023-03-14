|
14.03.2023 12:36:00
Is Asana Stock a Buy Now?
Wall Street celebrated Asana's (NYSE: ASAN) recent earnings report for the fourth quarter of its 2023 fiscal year. Shares surged before a shaky market brought the stock back near pre-earnings levels.Is this a buy-the-dip moment? Or should investors avoid the stock after it couldn't maintain its recent momentum? To answer, you must understand what could have spurred the market's excitement in the first place. Peel back the onion layers, and you'll get some clues.Asana is a collaboration software company. Enterprises can manage projects, assign tasks, and organize workflows through web and phone apps. More than 19,000 enterprises spend more than $5,000 annually on the platform. The company made $547 million in the fiscal year 2023, which it recently concluded with Q4 earnings.Continue reading
