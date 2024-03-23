|
23.03.2024 08:45:00
Is ASML Headed for a Stock Split in 2024?
ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) often refers to itself as "the most important tech company you've never heard of." Still, that moniker is likely becoming less accurate as more investors become aware of the company's importance in the production of equipment that creates the world's most advanced semiconductors.That realization likely played a role in taking its stock price around $1,000 per share, making it the 20th most expensive stock trading on U.S. exchanges today. Such a nominal price leads investors to ask if ASML will finally approve a stock split this year.Admittedly, the prospects of a stock split this year or any other time amount to speculation. The company has not telegraphed any intentions to split its stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!