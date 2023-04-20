|
20.04.2023 15:04:00
Is ASML Stock a Buy Now?
ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) posted its first-quarter earnings report on April 19. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker's net sales surged 91% year over year to 6.75 billion euros ($7.4 billion), which exceeded analysts' estimates by 360 million euros. Its net income jumped 181% to 1.96 billion euros ($2.15 billion), or 4.96 euros ($5.44) per share, which also easily cleared the consensus forecast by 0.80 euros per share.Those growth rates were amplified by an easy comparison to its 19% revenue decline and 48% drop in net income a year earlier, which had largely been caused by the post-pandemic slowdown of the PC market, sluggish sales of smartphones, and other headwinds for chipmakers. So is it the right time to buy ASML and bet on its cyclical comeback?Image source: Getty Images.
