Is AST SpaceMobile Stock Going to $19? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

At first glance, one of the newer price targets for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock looks like a typo. After all, $19 per share is more than eight times higher than the current share price.Yet it's no mistake. One analyst believes so much in the company's future that he's anticipating such a leap. What's giving him such confidence?Just after AST SpaceMobile reported its latest set of quarterly earnings (or lack thereof), Deutsche Bank's Bryan Kraft set a new price target for the shares. Interestingly, he actually lowered that target, from a relatively lofty $23 to that $19 per share while maintaining his buy recommendation.