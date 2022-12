Is Atlassian Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's pretty rare for employees to work on projects by themselves. Instead, teams are usually assembled to tackle projects. But how these teams communicate, keep track of progress, or delegate tasks can be difficult, especially if team members don't work in the same building (or country). That's where Atlassian 's (NASDAQ: TEAM) software comes into play. The company's mission is "to help unleash the potential of every team," and it does that through its different collaboration software offerings. Atlassian's stock has been stellar since its initial public offering (IPO), up nearly 400% since 2015. However, the stock was caught up in the tech hype of 2020 and 2021 and has tumbled 70% from its all-time high.Has Atlassian's stock fallen enough to be buy-worthy? Or does it have some ways to go?Like many software companies, Atlassian used to sell its licenses annually, but a customer could continue to use the older iteration without paying for a new license. However, Atlassian is moving toward a subscription approach and will end support for all server licensees in February 2024.By moving to this business model, Atlassian expects to generate more revenue from each customer.