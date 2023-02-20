|
20.02.2023 12:00:00
Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy?
Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) hasn't been a very rewarding stock to buy in recent years. Far, far from it. But, with a concerted effort to reverse its fortunes in progress, it just might be able to perform better between now and 2026.Does that make this stock, which is down about 95% in the past three years, a buy right now? Let's investigate.Despite the crash-and-burn stock history, there's a small body of evidence indicating that Aurora Cannabis is succeeding in making a turnaround. For investors, betting on that turnaround evolving into a bull run for the stock means believing that the company's problems will continue to abate, enabling it to reach profitability while maintaining or increasing its market share. That's a tall order, and it's a risky bet to make, but it isn't as outlandish as it might have seemed a mere year ago.Continue reading
