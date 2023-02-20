Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.02.2023 12:00:00

Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy?

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) hasn't been a very rewarding stock to buy in recent years. Far, far from it. But, with a concerted effort to reverse its fortunes in progress, it just might be able to perform better between now and 2026.Does that make this stock, which is down about 95% in the past three years, a buy right now? Let's investigate.Despite the crash-and-burn stock history, there's a small body of evidence indicating that Aurora Cannabis is succeeding in making a turnaround. For investors, betting on that turnaround evolving into a bull run for the stock means believing that the company's problems will continue to abate, enabling it to reach profitability while maintaining or increasing its market share. That's a tall order, and it's a risky bet to make, but it isn't as outlandish as it might have seemed a mere year ago.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aurora Cannabismehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aurora Cannabismehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aurora Cannabis 0,87 1,07% Aurora Cannabis

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Die asiatischen Börsen verzeichnen am Dienstag zumeist leichte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen