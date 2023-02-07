|
Is Aurora Cannabis Headed for Another Reverse Stock Split?
Did you know that in five years, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) have plunged an incredible 99%? And even as the company has shifted from focusing on growth to cutting costs and improving its bottom line, that hasn't led to a recovery in its share price; last year, the stock still fell 83%. In 2020, the company did a 1-for-12 reverse stock split to help get it comfortably up over $1 to stay listed on the NYSE and to give it a bit of a buffer as well, presumably so it wouldn't need to do another reverse split for some time.But here we are nearly three years later, and Aurora Cannabis is back to trading at around $1 per share. Is another reverse stock split coming, and if so, should investors dump the stock now?It would require a copious amount of optimism to be bullish on Aurora's prospects right now. And that's because despite the company laying off staff and shutting down plants, it remains unprofitable and it has struggled to generate any sales growth whatsoever. Continue reading
