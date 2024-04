Is Aurora Cannabis Set to Take Off After Soaring 39% in the Past Month?

Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) popped last month. The cannabis producer didn't release any earnings number or announce a huge deal. Instead, it benefited from the news that the German government was proceeding with what Aurora calls a "landmark legalization achievement," by passing marijuana reform that will make it easier for medical marijuana patients to obtain cannabis. Can Aurora 's stock build on these recent gains, and could this be the start of a much bigger rally?Aurora is in 15 cannabis markets around the world, with Germany being the largest and among the most attractive for the company. Aurora says it has a leadership position in the country and that it is "well-positioned to benefit from de-scheduling and potential recreational markets." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel