21.02.2023 11:00:00
Is Aurora Cannabis Stock A Brilliant Buy Right Now?
Genius investments are sometimes the stocks that the hoi polloi dismiss as being hopeless. Investing in Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) right now would fulfill at least the latter half of that criteria, given that its shares are down by roughly 99% in the last five years.Despite its recent attempts to right the ship by getting a new CEO in 2020, slashing costs, and trying to reach profitability, the market clearly hasn't received this stock warmly, and shareholders have been retreating for quite some time now. But could this stock be a diamond in the rough, with its true value yet to be revealed by a diligent effort from management? Let's answer this question by making the strongest possible case for buying Aurora Cannabis to find out. There are two pillars of the bull thesis for Aurora: Its potential to grow its top and bottom lines simultaneously by competing in the medicinal marijuana market, where it is a leader, and its cheap valuation. Continue reading
