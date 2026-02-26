Aurora Aktie
WKN DE: AURO11 / ISIN: DE0000AURO11
|
26.02.2026 12:14:00
Is Aurora Cannabis Stock Ready to 10X in the Next Pot Boom?
Investors interested in the marijuana industry will be familiar with Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). This pot grower has been one of the bigger names in the market at least since the end of the last decade. Unfortunately, like most of its peers, Aurora Cannabis has performed terribly in recent years -- its shares have lost 96% of their value since 2021. But with notable regulatory movements in the cannabis market in the U.S., some might think that Aurora Cannabis is ready to bounce back and soar if it can capitalize on these opportunities. Should investors bet on the pot grower to do so?Image source: Getty Images.While recreational use of cannabis has been legal in Canada since 2018, Aurora Cannabis has been unable to find significant success in its home market. It has faced the same problems as most of its peers: stiff competition, oversupply, strict regulatory oversight, and more. The U.S. has a far larger population and could present a larger market opportunity. And with President Donald Trump recently signing an executive order to reclassify cannabis from a Schedule I to a Schedule III substance -- which makes research into the substance easier and grants pot growers access to more banking services -- some investors are hoping for a brand-new pot boom.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
