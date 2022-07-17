|
17.07.2022 12:31:00
Is Autodesk Stock a Buy?
Engineering design software provider Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) is one of the fascinating investment propositions on the market. It's a stock that looks likely to reward investors over the long term, but anyone buying in must be aware it will take time for the company's full potential to shine through in the numbers. Here are some of the red and green flags waving around Autodesk simultaneously. No one likes it when a company they invest in continues to lower its earnings projections, and Autodesk's investors are no different. The company's guidance, particularly for fiscal 2023 -- the current fiscal year, which will end in January -- has long been a battleground among investors. The debate long centered on management's previous guidance for $2.4 billion in free cash flow (FCF) for fiscal 2023. This represented a significant step up from both the $1.35 billion reported in 2021 and the original guidance for $1.575 billion to $1.65 billion in 2022. Continue reading
