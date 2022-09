Is Axsome Therapeutics a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to hot biopharma businesses in 2022, Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) is near the top of the list. After reporting a grand total of bupkis for its revenue in 2021, the company is looking at better prospects this year. And there are two big reasons why, both pertaining to its recently marketed medicines. But does that make it a buy, especially when considering that the market's expectations are sky-high? Let's answer this question by exploring what investors are so excited about for the year ahead and beyond. The investing thesis to buy Axsome stock today is that it'll soon be realizing a massive amount of revenue growth as a result of its two new products. The first medicine, Auvelity, treats major depressive disorder (MDD), and the company just got the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to commercialize it as of Aug. 19. Management is aiming for a U.S. launch in the fourth quarter, which means that sales should start to roll in during early 2023.