Is Axsome Therapeutics a Buy on the Dip?

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) has seen its stock price climb over the past few years -- and for good reason. The company has progressively launched new products, confirming its expertise in the neuroscience space. This biotech aims to treat a variety of conditions linked to central nervous system (CNS) operations, from depression to migraine and narcolepsy.

All of this helped the stock advance 180% over three years, as investors got excited about new product approvals, pipeline progress, and double-digit revenue growth. But, in recent times, Axsome shares have pulled back, falling about 15% over the past three months. Is it too late to get in on this hot healthcare stock -- or is it a buy on the dip? Let's find out.

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