Axsome Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2AA7B / ISIN: US05464T1043
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18.09.2026 08:45:01
Is Axsome Therapeutics a Buy on the Dip?
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) has seen its stock price climb over the past few years -- and for good reason. The company has progressively launched new products, confirming its expertise in the neuroscience space. This biotech aims to treat a variety of conditions linked to central nervous system (CNS) operations, from depression to migraine and narcolepsy.
All of this helped the stock advance 180% over three years, as investors got excited about new product approvals, pipeline progress, and double-digit revenue growth. But, in recent times, Axsome shares have pulled back, falling about 15% over the past three months. Is it too late to get in on this hot healthcare stock -- or is it a buy on the dip? Let's find out.
Image source: Getty Images.
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Nachrichten zu Axsome Therapeutics Inc
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09.08.26
|Ausblick: Axsome Therapeutics stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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26.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Axsome Therapeutics legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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03.05.26
|Ausblick: Axsome Therapeutics präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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19.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Axsome Therapeutics präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Axsome Therapeutics Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Axsome Therapeutics Inc
|182,10
|-2,33%