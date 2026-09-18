Axsome Therapeutics Aktie

Axsome Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AA7B / ISIN: US05464T1043

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18.09.2026 08:45:01

Is Axsome Therapeutics a Buy on the Dip?

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) has seen its stock price climb over the past few years -- and for good reason. The company has progressively launched new products, confirming its expertise in the neuroscience space. This biotech aims to treat a variety of conditions linked to central nervous system (CNS) operations, from depression to migraine and narcolepsy.

All of this helped the stock advance 180% over three years, as investors got excited about new product approvals, pipeline progress, and double-digit revenue growth. But, in recent times, Axsome shares have pulled back, falling about 15% over the past three months. Is it too late to get in on this hot healthcare stock -- or is it a buy on the dip? Let's find out.

Image source: Getty Images.

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Axsome Therapeutics Inc 182,10 -2,33% Axsome Therapeutics Inc

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