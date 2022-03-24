Is Ayr Wellness Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of multi-state operator Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) have fallen by 66% over the past year, performing only slightly worse than the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, which has declined by 58%. The cannabis stock has hit a new 52-week low in the process.The good news is that Ayr Wellness released a strong fourth-quarter earnings report this month, which should at least give investors some hope that the business is going in the right direction. Is the stock due for a rally, and could now be the time to buy before the share price takes off?