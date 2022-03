Is B. Riley the Next Berkshire Hathaway?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Would you invest in a well-diversified financial conglomerate that has generated strong compound returns for shareholders for years? Even better, it's one that uses the stable stream of cash from the companies in its portfolio to take advantage of opportunistic investments as they arise. Best of all, it's trading at a 25% discount to where it was a few months ago. I'm not talking about Warren Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) but Bryant Riley's Los Angeles-based B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY). The Motley Fool found that Berkshire has created $600 billion of shareholder value since 1965, delivering an average annualized return of 20%, or a whopping 3,300,000% over the years. B. Riley has gained over 300% during the past three years and more than 2,000% during the past decade. Could this conglomerate become the next Berkshire Hathaway?B. Riley is a conglomerate that describes itself as a "diversified financial-services platform." It operates across various businesses including investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, auctions and liquidations, and financial consulting.