|
25.08.2023 15:53:00
Is Baidu Stock a Buy Now?
Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) posted its second-quarter report on Aug. 22. The Chinese tech giant's revenue rose 15% year over year to 34.1 billion yuan ($4.7 billion), which beat analysts' estimates by $130 million. Its adjusted net income grew 44% to 8.0 billion yuan ($1.1 billion), or $3.11 per American Depositary Shares (ADS), and also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.78.Baidu's headline numbers were impressive, but its stock rose less than 3% after the report and remains down about 2% over the past 12 months. Should investors scoop up some shares of this growing company as the bulls look the other way?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!