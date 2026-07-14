Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
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14.07.2026 19:30:48
Is Bank of America Corp a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?
On Tuesday, July 14, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) blew past Wall Street's expectations and delivered results for one of its strongest quarters in years. Second-quarter revenue grew about $4.2 billion since last year (from $27.4 billion to $31.6 billion), a roughly 15% surge that beat Wall Street's estimate of $30.8 billion. Earnings, likewise, rose 34% to $1.21, a comfortable beat on analysts' estimate of about $1.13. Just as important was the bank's 17% return on average tangible common equity -- a key measure of the bank's profitability -- which is well within its target range of 16% to 18%. Indeed, every one of Bank of America's business segments reported double-digit net income growth, with total net income growing 27% to $9.1 billion. But does that strong performance make the bank stock a long-term buy today? Let's take a look. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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