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16.09.2026 01:15:00

Is Bank of America Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold After a 25% Run Off Its 52-Week Low?

There are things to like about Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). And there are things that investors might be worried about, too. With the stock having rallied roughly 25% from its 52-week low, as of this writing, is it worth buying? Should you hold? Or should you avoid or sell it? Here's a quick look at the case for each.

Bank of America is one of the world's largest financial companies. The only larger bank is JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM). Bank of American's business isn't just the local corner bank, either. It offers traditional banking, investment banking, and investment management. It has grown beyond the borders of the United States to operate on the global stage as well. If you are looking to buy a large bank, Bank of America is a good business to consider. Add in the 2% yield, which is well above the roughly 1% yield of the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and a lot of investors will likely find the stock compelling even after the price run. It is likely one of the largest and best-run banks in the world.

Image source: Getty Images.

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