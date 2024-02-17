|
17.02.2024 13:31:00
Is Bank of America Stock a Buy?
Because of his illustrious track record, average investors often look to Warren Buffett for potential stock ideas. Berkshire Hathaway's huge $369 billion portfolio has many businesses among its holdings to choose from.Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is Berkshire's second-largest position, with the Oracle of Omaha's conglomerate owning a 13.1% stake in the important financial institution. Despite this vote of confidence, the bank stock has only increased by 14% in the last five years (as of Feb. 13). And its shares have fallen 26% since the start of 2022, while the S&P 500 is up.Perhaps there are better days on the horizon. At least that's what bullish investors are hoping for. Does this mean now is the right time to buy Bank of America stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!