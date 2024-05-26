|
26.05.2024 13:25:00
Is Bank of America Stock a Buy?
Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) have done quite well recently. As of this writing, they have soared 30% just in the past six months (as of May 21), a gain that outpaces the S&P 500. Perhaps investors remain optimistic that interest rates will decline sooner rather than later, which could spur lending growth for the business.With positive market sentiment on its side, should you buy this top bank stock right now?Bank of America's scale is hard to overstate. The company raked in $99 billion of revenue (net of interest expense) in 2023. And as of March 31, it had assets worth a whopping $3.2 trillion on its balance sheet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
