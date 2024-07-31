|
31.07.2024 13:10:00
Is Bank of America Stock a Buy?
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), one of the largest financial institutions in the world, has underperformed the broader S&P 500 over the past five years. That's certainly not a solid track record. However, shares have soared 60% since the start of November, and they're up 25% this year as the momentum continues.Should investors buy this top bank stock right now? Let's dive into the bull and bear cases before making an informed decision.Bank of America's latest financial results should give investors a reason to cheer. The business beat Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom lines.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bank of America Corp Deposit shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -1-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bank of America Corp Deposit shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -1-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!