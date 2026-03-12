Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
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12.03.2026 15:05:00
Is Bank of America Stock a Buy Now?
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is one of the biggest banks in the world. It had $3.4 trillion in total assets as of Dec. 31, 2025. Investors are certainly familiar with the company. This spotlight is brighter because Berkshire Hathaway has been such a significant shareholder for a long time. Does this mean the large financial institution is a buy right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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