Bank of America Aktie

Bank of America für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046

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12.03.2026 15:05:00

Is Bank of America Stock a Buy Now?

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is one of the biggest banks in the world. It had $3.4 trillion in total assets as of Dec. 31, 2025. Investors are certainly familiar with the company. This spotlight is brighter because Berkshire Hathaway has been such a significant shareholder for a long time. Does this mean the large financial institution is a buy right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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