Gitla a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C5G2 / ISIN: US37637K1088
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06.06.2026 20:15:00
Is Beaten-Down GitLab Stock a Buy as Revenue Growth Remains Strong?
Although its shares have bounced from their lows, GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) stock failed to keep its momentum when the company reported its fiscal first-quarter results after the bell on June 2. The DevSecOps (development, security, and operations) company has been caught in the narrative that it will be an AI loser, despite continuing to deliver strong revenue growth. The stock has lost about a third of its value over the past year.Let's take a closer look at its results and prospects to determine if the growth stock is a buy, or if it's time for investors to give up on the name.GitLab saw solid growth in fiscal Q1, coming from both new and existing customers. It realized a 30% increase in new logo growth -- i.e., acquiring new customers -- in the quarter, while its dollar-based net retention was 117% over the past 12 months, showing strong growth within its customer base. The company said it was seeing rising demand from non-technical users, while it also recorded nearly $20 million in consumption revenue from its Duo Agentic Platform. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Gitlab Inc Registered Shs -A-
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01.06.26
|Ausblick: Gitlab A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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02.03.26
|Ausblick: Gitlab A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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|Gitlab Inc Registered Shs -A-
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