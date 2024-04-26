|
26.04.2024 10:37:00
Is Beaten-Down Meta Platforms Stock a Buy on the Dip?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) recently presented first-quarter results that exceeded expectations on the top and bottom lines. Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook outperformed expectations, but shares of their parent company still fell hard in after-hours trading.Meta stock was down about 15% when the market opened on Thursday, April 25. Here's a look at why it fell and reasons it could be a good stock to buy on the dip.Meta stock is down partly because its revenue projection for Q2 was a little lighter than expected. The average analyst on Wall Street expects $38.29 billion in total revenue, but management guided to a range between $36.5 billion and $39 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
