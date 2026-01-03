Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
|
03.01.2026 11:00:00
Is Berkshire Hathaway a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) is an economic bellwether whose stock has more than doubled during the past five years. The conglomerate once again delivered strong earnings with insurance, real estate, utilities, energy, freight rail transportation, and other industries.However, the company is undergoing a drastic change in leadership. Warren Buffett stepped down as the chief executive officer and has handed the reins to Greg Abel, who has been on the team since 1999.Buffett will still serve as a chairman, but he will be less active in day-to-day operations. He was an essential part of Berkshire Hathaway's transition from a textile manufacturer to a trillion-dollar giant.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!