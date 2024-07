Is Berkshire Hathaway a Millionaire Maker?

If you look at the history of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) stock, it has trounced the market over the long term. There are many people who have ridden CEO Warren Buffett's success to millionaire status. But what about the future? Is Berkshire Hathaway still a millionaire-maker stock? That's a hard question to answer.Berkshire Hathaway is an insurance company. It's a transportation company. It's a utility. It's a midstream company. It's a manufacturer. It's a retailer. It is a lot of things all under one roof, and that list is actually not complete because there are still more businesses hidden under the covers. At the end of the day, Berkshire Hathaway is a conglomerate. But it's not like most other conglomerates, either.Image source: Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool