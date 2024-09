Is Berkshire Hathaway a Millionaire-Maker?

Warren Buffett might be the greatest investor the world has ever seen. If anything, he probably has the most public resume to make his argument. Buffett's holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), offers decades of evidence of his Wall Street magic.Had you invested just $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway when it went public in 1980, you'd have over $2.3 million today. That's genuinely life-changing returns on a modest investment.However, Berkshire Hathaway is worth nearly $1 trillion today, and Buffett recently turned 94. Can the stock still turn long-term investors into millionaires?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool