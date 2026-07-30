Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
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30.07.2026 03:15:00
Is Berkshire Hathaway One of the Market's Most Underrated Compounders?
Warren Buffett's investment success made Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) a household name. He retired at the end of 2025, handing the CEO job off to hand-picked successor Greg Abel. And so far, Wall Street appears to be taking a show-me approach with Abel, since Berkshire Hathaway's stock is up just 2% or so in 2026, as of this writing, while the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has risen over 8%. Investors appear to be underestimating the compounding power of Berkshire Hathaway. Berkshire Hathaway operates large insurance companies. It collects premiums up front, but pays out on claims in the future. It gets to invest the cash, known as the float, in between. Buffett made good use of the float, building a large portfolio of fully owned businesses and successfully investing in a small collection of large public companies. Abel has inherited this business. And, as of the end of the first quarter, the company's roughly $400 billion cash hoard. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
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14.07.26
|Berkshire Hathaway im Blick: Buffett verteilt B-Aktien großzügig - Gates-Stiftung erstmals ohne Anteil (finanzen.net)
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14.07.26
|Buffett spendet Vermögen schneller - Kein Geld für Gates (dpa-AFX)
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04.05.26
|Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie schwächer: So fielen die ersten Zahlen unter Leitung von Greg Abel aus (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Ausblick: Berkshire Hathaway verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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30.03.26
|Warum die Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie schwächelt: Acht Tage Verluste in Serie (finanzen.at)
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29.03.26
|Warren Buffetts 60 Jahre Berkshire Hathaway: Eine Erfolgsrechnung für die Geschichtsbücher (finanzen.at)
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23.03.26
|Berkshire Hathaway to take $1.8bn stake in Tokio Marine (Financial Times)
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09.03.26
|Greg Abel kauft Berkshire-Aktien im Millionenwert - Berkshire Hathaway nimmt zudem Aktienrückkäufe wieder auf (finanzen.at)