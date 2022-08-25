|
25.08.2022 11:28:00
Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy?
It is always news when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) reports its latest investment moves in its quarterly 13F filing. Last week, investors got a look at what Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and his team were up to in the second quarter with the release of the latest 13F -- and there was plenty to digest there.But what does this mean for Berkshire Hathaway's stock price? Let's take a look at the most recent portfolio moves, as well as other factors, to determine whether Berkshire Hathaway is a buy.Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company that runs a $300 billion investment portfolio of 47 stocks, as of the second quarter of 2022. It also wholly owns or has a majority stake in some 70 companies, including well-known brands like GEICO and Fruit of the Loom, as well as various energy, utilities, railroad, retail, financial, and industrial companies. Whether it's a stock or a business, Buffett and his team look to invest in companies that are good values -- meaning they are priced below intrinsic value based on their criteria. He also looks for companies with excellent management, strong competitive advantages, and good margins and financials, among other attributes. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
