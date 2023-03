Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has seemingly found a way to become even more volatile recently; the fear in banking is the latest thing shaking investor confidence. So, how do investors put their money to work and sleep well at night?Most know who Warren Buffett is -- he's one of the world's most famous investors and has been through the market's ups and downs for decades. However, not as many may understand how Buffett built his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B), for long-term success.Let's dive into Berkshire Hathaway's many holdings, its balance sheet, and why the stock might be the safest investment in today's market.Continue reading