25.07.2023 11:37:00
Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy?
When Warren Buffett took over as the majority owner of a small Massachusetts-based textile company called Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1964, it was trading at about $11.40 per share. Almost 60 years later, the conglomerate is one of the 10 largest publicly traded companies in the world, with a market cap of about $769 billion. Its Class A shares are now trading at over $534,000 per share, while its Class B shares are a more reasonable $350 per share. Buffett will turn 93 on Aug. 30, and he seems to be still going strong as chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Can investors still count on him -- and his team -- to deliver now and into the next generation?This massive conglomerate has three major parts to its business. First, it is a holding company for a portfolio of some 65 subsidiaries, most of which it wholly owns, but a few in which it is a majority stakeholder. Some of the more well-known are Dairy Queen, Jordan's Furniture, Benjamin Moore, and Duracell. Second, it owns a number of insurance companies including GEICO and Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
