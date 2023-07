Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy?

When Warren Buffett took over as the majority owner of a small Massachusetts-based textile company called Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1964, it was trading at about $11.40 per share. Almost 60 years later, the conglomerate is one of the 10 largest publicly traded companies in the world, with a market cap of about $769 billion. Its Class A shares are now trading at over $534,000 per share, while its Class B shares are a more reasonable $350 per share. Buffett will turn 93 on Aug. 30, and he seems to be still going strong as chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway . Can investors still count on him -- and his team -- to deliver now and into the next generation?This massive conglomerate has three major parts to its business. First, it is a holding company for a portfolio of some 65 subsidiaries, most of which it wholly owns, but a few in which it is a majority stakeholder. Some of the more well-known are Dairy Queen, Jordan's Furniture, Benjamin Moore, and Duracell. Second, it owns a number of insurance companies including GEICO and Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel